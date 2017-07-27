FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultragenyx Q2 loss per share $1.72
July 27, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Ultragenyx Q2 loss per share $1.72

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx reports second quarter 2017 financial results and corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $1.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $457.5 million as of June 30, 2017​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍total operating expenses for Q2 of 2017 were $78.4 million compared with $58.1 million for same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

