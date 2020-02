BRIEF-Ultragenyx Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.65 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - 2020 CRYSVITA REVENUE IN ULTRAGENYX TERRITORIES GUIDANCE OF $125 MILLION TO $140 MILLION REAFFIRMED

* FOR Q4 OF 2019, ULTRAGENYX REPORTED $35.6 MILLION IN TOTAL REVENUE

* WILL NO LONGER RECEIVE CASH PAYMENTS FROM EU TERRITORY ROYALTY REVENUE RIGHTS BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2020

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $32.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTS A MORE THAN 20 PERCENT REDUCTION IN NET CASH BURN IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: