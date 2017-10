Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ultralife Corp

* Ultralife Corporation awarded $4.7 million Communications Systems follow-on contract

* ‍Contract is to supply its vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué to Thales Defense & Security Inc ​

* ‍Shipments under contract are expected to commence in 2017 and be completed in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: