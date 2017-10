Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ultralife Corp:

* Ultralife Corporation receives $49.8 million IDIQ award from defense logistics agency for its new cfx military batteries

* Ultralife Corp - ‍initial deliveries under contract are expected to begin by q1 of 2019​

* Ultralife Corp - ‍award is for five years with amounts and timing of deliveries at discretion of DLA​