* ORDERS AND TURNOVER STABLE AND DESPITE THE CORONAVIRUS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP HAD SET UP, FOR SEVERAL YEARS, A SET OF TOOLS ACCESSIBLE VIA THE INTERNET WHICH GUARANTEES CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS

* IN THE EVENT OF A DROP IN ACTIVITY OR THE SUSPENSION OF A CONSULTANT’S MISSION THE INTRODUCTION OF PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT COULD BE ENVISAGED

