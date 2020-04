April 29 (Reuters) - UMANIS SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 61.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: IN THIS CONTEXT, GROUP DID NOT FORMULATE FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR FY 2020

* COVID-19: IMPACT LIMITED IN Q1, GROUP EXPECTS BIGGER IMPACT IN Q2 COMPARED TO 2019 ACTIVITY LEVEL Source text: bit.ly/2KNOMfG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)