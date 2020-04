April 22 (Reuters) -

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 22.2 MILLION

* END-DEC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DEBT AT EUR 81.4 MILLION

* END-DEC CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT EUR 13.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS MUCH MORE PRONOUNCED IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS IN Q2

* NO FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2020 IN CONTEXT OF HEALTH CRISIS

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE REVENUE OF EUR 400 MILLION BY 2022, THIS GOAL WILL BE REVISED ONCE HEALTH CRISIS IS OVER