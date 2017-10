July 24 (Reuters) - UMANIS SA

* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 77.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR GROUP FOR 2017 ARE CONFORTED

* AIMING REVENUE OF EUR 195 MILLION FOR FY

* ACQUIRES PRIMLOG

* PRIMLOG TO BE CONSOLIDATED IN CO'S ACCOUNTS FROM JULY 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2vBrAsx; bit.ly/2tUaFiN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)