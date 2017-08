July 10 (Reuters) - UMANIS SA:

* BY DECISION OF EGM THE NOMINAL VALUE OF UMANIS SHARES IS DIVIDED BY 10 AND HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM € 1.10 TO € 0.11

* DIVISION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM THE TRADING SESSION ON JULY 13, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2u0K4ok Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)