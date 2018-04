BRIEF-Umanis Recurring Operating Income Up At 18.8 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - Umanis SA:

* CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 19.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 191.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 153.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 18.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2017 DOUBLED AT EUR 0.12 PER SHARE

* MAIN CO SHAREHOLDERS AND LFPI ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION FOR LFPI TO TAKE A MINORITY STAKE IN CO

* OPERATION UNDER NEGOTIATION MAY BE FINALISED BY END-Q2 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2qCA2Ge And: bit.ly/2J0NzyV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)