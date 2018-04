April 24 (Reuters) - UMB Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $57.5 MILLION OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MILLION VERSUS $134.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: