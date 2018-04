April 12 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp :

* SAYS IT BUYS BACK 22.055 MILLION SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF T$15.37 A SHARE

* SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MILLION ($11.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.2970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)