April 3 (Reuters) - UMC Electronics Co Ltd

* Says it and Hitachi Ltd reached a basic agreement on collaboration for strengthening manufacturing in the IT product field

* Under this agreement, it will acquire stocks of Hitachi Information & Telecommunication Manufacturing, Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, as well as the manufacturing assets of the related manufacturing bases owned by Hitachi

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pyJkyv

