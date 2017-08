July 20 (Reuters) - UMH Properties Inc:

* UMH Properties Inc announces offering of series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* UMH Properties Inc says launch of an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of company's series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* UMH Properties Inc - plans to use a portion of net proceeds of offering to redeem its outstanding series A preferred stock