BRIEF-Umicore A Enters Into A Long-Term Revolving Agreement With Glencore

May 29 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA:

* ENTERS INTO A LONG-TERM REVOLVING AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE

* AGREEMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF COBALT HYDROXIDE (COBALT) TO UMICORE’S BATTERY MATERIALS VALUE CHAIN

* COBALT UNITS WILL BE SHIPPED TO UMICORE’S COBALT REFINERIES GLOBALLY, INCLUDING THE KOKKOLA REFINERY IN FINLAND ONCE THE ONGOING ACQUISITION PROCESS IS COMPLETE

* AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES GLENCORE LONG-TERM MARKET ACCESS FOR ITS COBALT RAW MATERIALS IN LINE WITH UMICORE’S GROWING CATHODE MATERIALS SALES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)