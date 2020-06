BRIEF-Umicore Sees H1 Recurring EBIT In Line With Last Year's Levels

June 15 (Reuters) - Umicore SA:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT AND CURRENT TRADING

* VISIBILITY ON MARKET DEMAND IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR REMAINS EXTREMELY LOW AND DOES NOT ALLOW ANY RELIABLE QUANTIFIED OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020 TO BE FORMULATED

* FOR H1, UMICORE EXPECTS ITS RECURRING EBIT TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THE LEVELS OF THE H1 OF 2019

* CONTRIBUTION OF CATALYSIS AND ENERGY & SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES IN H1 IS EXPECTED TO BE WELL BELOW LEVELS OF FIRST HALF OF 2019

* HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND AMPLE LIQUIDITY WITH € 1.5 BILLION OF IMMEDIATE CASH AVAILABILITY, AN INCREASE OF € 0.3 BILLION FROM THE END OF APRIL

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN IN H1 CONTRIBUTION FROM RECYCLING IS EXPECTED, AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* HAS GRADUALLY RESUMED PRODUCTION IN PLANTS THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY SHUT DOWN