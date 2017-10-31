FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UMN Pharma says business and capital alliance with Shionogi
October 31, 2017 / 3:39 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-UMN Pharma says business and capital alliance with Shionogi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - UMN Pharma Inc

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Shionogi & Co Ltd on Oct. 31

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on establishment of technological basis for drug discovery related to preventive vaccines against infectious diseases

* Says it will issue 600,000 shares and first series convertible bonds with subscription warrants to Shionogi & Co Ltd, to raise 1.64 billion yen in total

* Payment date on Nov. 16

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/S5RByc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

