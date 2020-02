Feb 26 (Reuters) - UMP Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT HK$49.166 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$14.554 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$306.813 MILLION VERSUS HK$261.701 MILLION

* PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK0.65 CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 WAS APPROVED

* FORESEE CHALLENGING OPERATING CONDITIONS OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS THAT MAY LEAD TO NEGATIVE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN SHORT TERM