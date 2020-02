BRIEF-Ump Healthcare Says Expects Net Profit Of About Hk$49 Mln For HY

Feb 11 (Reuters) - UMP Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* WILL REPORT A NET PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY HK$49 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO NON-CASH EQUITY-SETTLED SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSE OF HK$46 MILLION INCURRED IN 1HFY2019

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO A NON-CASH EQUITY-SETTLED SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSE OF HK$46 MILLION INCURRED IN 1HFY2019

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO NON-CASH EQUITY-SETTLED SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSE OF HK$46 MILLION IN 1HFY2019

* EXPECTS TO REPORT NET PROFIT OF ABOUT HK$49 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS VERSUS NET LOSS OF ABOUT HK$15 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* WILL REPORT NET PROFIT OF ABOUT HK$49 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF ABOUT HK$15 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO REPORT 1HFY2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT HK$50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: