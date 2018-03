March 15 (Reuters) - Umpqua Holdings Corp:

* UMPQUA HOLDINGS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1%

* UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

* UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)