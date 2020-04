April 6 (Reuters) - UMS Holdings Ltd:

* GOT APPROVAL FROM MALAYSIAN AUTHORITIES FOR PENANG FACTORY TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT MINIMAL LEVEL

* INTEGRATED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES INC, GROUP’S FACTORY IN CALIFORNIA, HAS ALSO RESUME OPERATIONS AT A LIMITED LEVEL

* FACILITIES IN SINGAPORE WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT'S RECENT "CIRCUIT BREAKER" MEASURES & WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL