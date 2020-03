March 20 (Reuters) - UMS Holdings Ltd:

* PRODUCTION IN PENANG FACTORY IS CURRENTLY HALTED

* PENANG FACILITIES WILL RESUME OPERATIONS WHEN APPROVAL IS OBTAINED

* GROUP’S FACTORY IN CALIFORNIA, USA WILL BE CLOSED

* PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN SINGAPORE WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* TEMPORARY HALT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CO

* FACTORY IN CALIFORNIA, WILL BE CLOSED IN COMPLIANCE WITH CALIFORNIA STATE'S "STAY AT HOME" EXECUTIVE ORDER IN USA ISSUED ON MARCH 19