June 30 (Reuters) - UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG :

* POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DATE FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS PLANNED FOR 3RD QUARTER OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)