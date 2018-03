BRIEF-Under Armour Notifies MyFitnessPal Users Of Data Security Issue

March 29 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* UNDER ARMOUR NOTIFIES MYFITNESSPAL USERS OF DATA SECURITY ISSUE

* UNDER ARMOUR - WORKING WITH LEADING DATA SECURITY FIRMS TO ASSIST IN ITS INVESTIGATION, AND ALSO COORDINATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - AFFECTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE GOVERNMENT-ISSUED IDENTIFIERS WHICH COMPANY DOES NOT COLLECT FROM USERS

* UNDER ARMOUR - ON MARCH 25, MYFITNESSPAL TEAM BECAME AWARE UNAUTHORIZED PARTY ACQUIRED DATA ASSOCIATED WITH MYFITNESSPAL USER ACCOUNTS IN LATE FEB 2018

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - CO’S INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING, BUT INDICATES THAT ABOUT 150 MILLION USER ACCOUNTS WERE AFFECTED BY ISSUE

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - FOUR DAYS AFTER LEARNING OF ISSUE, CO BEGAN NOTIFYING MYFITNESSPAL COMMUNITY VIA EMAIL & THROUGH IN-APP MESSAGING

* UNDER ARMOUR - PAYMENT CARD DATA WAS NOT AFFECTED BECAUSE IT IS COLLECTED AND PROCESSED SEPARATELY

* UNDER ARMOUR INC - INVESTIGATION INDICATES THAT AFFECTED INFORMATION INCLUDED USERNAMES, EMAIL ADDRESSES, AND HASHED PASSWORDS