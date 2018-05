BRIEF-Under Armour Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.00

May 1 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 TO $0.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.12 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY NORTH AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY FLAT (DOWN 1 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL)

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $5.11 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS REVENUE UP 27 PERCENT (UP 19 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL)

* INVENTORY INCREASED 27 PERCENT TO $1.1 BILLION IN QUARTER

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 120 BASIS POINTS TO 44.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN, WHICH EXCLUDES $8 MILLION IMPACT RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS, WAS 44.8 PERCENT, DOWN 60 BASIS POINTS