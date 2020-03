March 15 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc:

* UNDER ARMOUR, INC. STATEMENT

* UNDER ARMOUR WILL CLOSE ALL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA FROM MARCH 16 THROUGH MARCH 28, 2020

* UNDER ARMOUR WILL CLOSE ALL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA FROM MARCH 16 THROUGH MARCH 28, 2020

* ALL TEAMMATES TO RECEIVE PAY DURING STORE CLOSURES IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: