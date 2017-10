Sept 29 (Reuters) - UNGA GROUP LTD:

* FY ENDED JUEN 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 192.3 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 738.1 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY TURNOVER OF 19.53 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 18.95 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.00 SHILLING PER SHARE