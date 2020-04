April 15 (Reuters) - Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd:

* UNIT, SINOPHARM WEIQIDA PHARMACEUTICAL, AND SUZHOU YINGLI PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY ENTERED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

* UNDER DEAL, SUZHOU YINGLI SHALL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR EARLY DEVELOPMENT OF ACARBOSE ACTIVE INGREDIENT

* SINOPHARM WEIQIDA RESPONSIBLE FOR ACARBOSE API INDUSTRIALIZATION DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY