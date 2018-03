March 27 (Reuters) - Uni-President China Holdings Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS‍ RMB878.2​ MILLION VERSUS RMB607.3 MILLION

* FY ‍REVENUE AMOUNTED TO RMB21,296.5 MILLION, UP BY 1.5%​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF COMPANY WAS RMB878.2 MILLION, UP BY 44.6%

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RMB14.23 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED​