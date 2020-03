BRIEF-Uni-President China Holdings Says FY Revenue Amounted To Rmb22,019.7 Million

March 25 (Reuters) - Uni-President China Holdings Ltd :

* UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE AMOUNTED TO RMB22,019.7 MILLION, UP BY 1.1%

* UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,366.2 MILLION, UP 32.7%

* UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF RMB31.63 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP WAS NOT AWARE OF ANY SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON ITS BUSINESS AS A RESULT OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: