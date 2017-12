Dec 18 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc:

* UNI-SELECT INC.: FINISHMASTER CANADA ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM COATINGS

* UNI SELECT INC SAYS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF T-W PIKE SALES, DOING BUSINESS AS SPECTRUM COATINGS, BY FINISHMASTER CANADA