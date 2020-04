BRIEF-Uni-Select Provides Update On Current Covid-19 Actions

April 1 (Reuters) - Uni-Select Inc:

* UNI-SELECT INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON CURRENT COVID-19 ACTIONS

* UNI-SELECT INC - REORGANIZATION HAS RESULTED IN APPROXIMATELY 50% OF EMPLOYEES BEING FURLOUGHED AND 33% OF SITES BEING TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* UNI-SELECT INC - WORK HOURS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 20% FOR ALL EMPLOYEES WHO REMAIN AT WORK

* UNI-SELECT INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS REDUCED ITS MEMBERS’ REMUNERATION BY 25% EFFECTIVE FROM JAN 1, 2020 UNTIL JUNE 30, 2020

* UNI-SELECT INC - ACTIVELY MANAGING ITS LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: