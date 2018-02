BRIEF-Uni-Select Reports Growth In Sales And EBITDA (1) For Its Q4 And Full Year 2017

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc:

* UNI-SELECT REPORTS GROWTH IN SALES AND EBITDA (1) FOR ITS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017

* UNI SELECT INC - ‍SALES UP 42.6% TO $415.0 MILLION IN Q4​

* UNI SELECT INC QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27​

* UNI SELECT INC QTRLY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21​

* UNI SELECT INC SEES ‍CONSOLIDATED ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 2.25% TO 4.0% FOR 2018​

* UNI SELECT INC SEES ‍CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 7.2% TO 8.2% FOR 2018​

* UNI SELECT - ‍DUE TO TAX ACT, FINISHMASTER U.S. SEGMENT INCOME TAX RATE TO DECREASE FROM 38.0% IN 2017, TO ABOUT 24.5%, INCLUDING STATE TAXES IN 2018​