Oct 26 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO:

* 9-MONTH GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 1.35‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.32 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍GROUP NOW EXPECTS RECURRING EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2017 AT HIGH END OF EUR 11.80 - EUR 12.00 RANGE PROVIDED ON FEB 1, 2017​

* 9M CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR 1.53‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.50 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)