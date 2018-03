March 29 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO:

* ANNOUNCES APPROVAL BY THE AMF AND THE AFM OF WESTFIELD TRANSACTION DOCUMENTATION

‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 5.40 PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON MAY 30, 2018 (EX-DIVIDEND DATE MAY 28, 2018)​