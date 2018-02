Feb 20 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco:

* ON WESTFIELD: HAS BEEN ASKED BY AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS COMMISSION (ASIC) TO CLARIFY ITS POSITION ON TRANSACTION TERMS.

* HAS NO INTENTION TO CHANGE TERMS OF OFFER NOR DOES IT SEE ANY REASON WHY IT MAY DO SO IN THE FUTURE

* STILL DOES OF COURSE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE TERMS OF OFFER