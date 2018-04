April 23 (Reuters) - Unibail Rodamco SE:

* REG-UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE : FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT MARCH 31, 2018

* CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF UNIBAIL-RODAMCO FOR Q1 OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO EUR 535.7 MLN EUR

* GROSS RENTAL INCOME UP 2.4 PCT TO 472.6 MLN EUR Further company coverage: