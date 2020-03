BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Confirms Strong Liquidity Position

March 19 (Reuters) - WFD UNIBAIL RODAMCO NV:

* UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD CONFIRMS STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

* GROUP NOW HAS EUR 10.2 BN IN CASH ON HAND AND UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES, WHICH PROVIDES IT WITH LIQUIDITY NEEDED TO COVER ALL EXPECTED FUNDING NEEDS

* IS ALREADY PREPARED TO INCREASE SCOPE OF THESE MEASURES IF CRISIS WERE TO PERSIST FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DURATION AND EXTENT OF THE SITUATION AND ITS IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S EARNINGS REMAIN UNCERTAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)