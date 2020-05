May 29 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF FIVE FRENCH SHOPPING CENTRES VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 2 BN

* CONSORTIUM OF LEADING INVESTORS COMPRISED OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES AND LA FRANÇAISE WILL HOLD 54.2% OF NEWLY FORMED JV AND URW 45.8%

* AS AT TODAY, THREE OF THESE CENTRES HAVE RE-OPENED POST COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

* OTHER TWO CENTRES WILL RE-OPEN ON MAY 30