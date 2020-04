BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Senior Management Cuts Their Pay By 25%

April 8 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP CEO, CHRISTOPHE CUVILLIER, GROUP CFO, JAAP TONCKENS, AND ALL MEMBERS OF GROUP’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM TO REDUCE THEIR REMUNERATION BY -25% FOR PERIOD DURING WHICH PARTIAL ACTIVITY MEASURES WILL BE IN PLACE

* MEMBERS OF URW’S SUPERVISORY BOARD HAVE CHOSEN TO REDUCE THEIR FEES BY SAME PERCENTAGE

* ALL SENIOR EXECUTIVES OF GROUP’S US AND EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES HAVE DECIDED TO REDUCE THEIR FIXED INCOME BY -20% DURING THIS PERIOD

* UNPAID REMUNERATION WILL BE DONATED TO SUPPORT EFFORTS TO FIGHT COVID-19 CRISIS IN ALL COUNTRIES IN WHICH URW OPERATES