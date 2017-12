Dec 14 (Reuters) - UNIBAP AB:

* UNIBAP SIGNS AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT IN EKOBOT AB AND RECEIVES A PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT ORDER OF SEK 3.9 MILLION

* INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO SEK 1.25 MILLION

* EKOBOT HAS PLACED AN ORDER AT UNIBAP OF ABOUT SEK 3.9 MILLION FOR DELIVERY AND PAYMENT IN 2017 AND 2018