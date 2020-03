March 31 (Reuters) - Unibel SA:

* COVID-19 NOTICE : BEL GROUP IMPLEMENTS PREVENTIVE MEASURES TO ENSURE THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ITS EMPLOYEES AND THE CONTINUITY OF ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BEL IS NOT ABLE TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CRISIS ON ITS RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE IN ITS Q1 SALES REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)