BRIEF-Unicaja Banco Q1 Net Profit Down At 46 Million Euros YoY

May 4 (Reuters) - Unicaja Banco SA:

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 140 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 145 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 46 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 63 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT (EX. COVID) 63 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 63 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FULLY LOADED CET 1 AT END-MARCH 14.1% VERSUS 13.3% YEAR AGO

* BAD LOAN RATIO AT END-MARCH 4.6% VERSUS 6.3% YEAR AGO

* RETURN ON EQUITY AT END-MARCH 4.7% VERSUS 6.6% YEAR AGO

* Q1 EXTRAORDINARY PROVISIONS OF 25 MILLION FOR THE COVID-19