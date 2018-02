Feb 6 (Reuters) - UNICAJA BANCO SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 142.4 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 582.8 MILLION EUROS

* FULLY LOADED CET 1 AT 12.8 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* BAD LOAN RATIO AT 8.7 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* RETURN ON EQUITY 4.1 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* SAYS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.021 EURO PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)