BRIEF-Unicaja Says Will Give Details On Job Adjustments Related To Liberbank Merger "In Due Time"

May 5 (Reuters) - Chief Financial Officer Of Spain’s Unicaja , Pablo Gonzalez:

* SAYS IT IS NOT THE MOMENT TO PROVIDE DETAILS ON JOB ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO LIBERBANK ACQUISITION, “WILL DO IT IN DUE TIME”

* EXPECTS TO START PUBLISHING FIRST-HALF YEAR RESULTS AS A COMBINED BANK WITH LIBERBANK PENDING FORMAL AUTHORIZATIONS FOR MERGER

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE AUTHORIZATION FOR MERGER DEAL WITH LIBERBANK BEFORE THE SUMMER BREAK