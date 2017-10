Oct 27 (Reuters) - UNICAJA BANCO SA:

* BOARD AGREES TO PROPOSE TO ESPANADUERO MERGER BY ABSORPTION‍​

* EXCHANGE RATE TO BE ONE SHARE OF UNICAJA AT 1 EURO NOMINAL VALUE PER SHARE FOR 5 SHARES OF ESPANADUERO AT 0.25 EURO NOMINAL VALUE PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)