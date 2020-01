Jan 24 (Reuters) - Unicaja Banco:

* SAYS WILL ADJUST THE FAIR VALUE OF ITS 9.99% STAKE IN CASER

* SIGNS DEAL WITH HELVETIA THAT IT UNDERTAKES TO WAIVE ITS RIGHT TO TERMINATE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IT HAS SIGNED WITH CASER

* THIS WAIVER WILL RESULT IN AN INCOME OF 46.9 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS ALL OF THE ABOVE MAY HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CAPITAL ESTIMATED AT 35 BASIC POINTS