BRIEF-UniCredit Announces Further Steps In Its Business Simplification

July 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* UNICREDIT ANNOUNCES FURTHER STEPS IN ITS BUSINESS SIMPLIFICATION

* ITALY IS ESTABLISHED AS STANDALONE GEOGRAPHY, REFLECTING CRITICAL IMPORTANCE OF THIS COUNTRY TO THE GROUP, HONOURING ROOTS, ESSENCE AND SPIRIT THAT UNDERSCORE ORIGINS OF UNICREDIT

* FIRST LINE OF EACH BUSINESS AREA AND REGION HAS BEEN DESIGNED TO REDUCE LAYERING AND COMPLEXITY

* NEW UNICREDIT ITALIA IS LED BY NICCOLÒ UBERTALLI, APPOINTED HEAD OF ITALY

* CLIENTS ARE SERVED BY TWO COMPLEMENTARY SERVICE AND PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS: PHYSICAL DISTRIBUTION NETWORK, ALTERNATIVE DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS STRUCTURE

* ALL GERMAN OPERATIONS ARE LED BY MICHAEL DIEDERICH AS HEAD OF GERMANY AND HVB MANAGEMENT TEAM

* ALL STANDALONE GEOGRAPHIES (ITALY, GERMANY, CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE) HAVE DEDICATED SUPPORT FUNCTIONS Further company coverage: