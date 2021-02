BRIEF-Unicredit Appoints Ranieri De Marchis General Manager Ad Interim, Replacing Jean Pierre Mustier

Feb 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* RANIERI DE MARCHIS APPOINTED UNICREDIT GENERAL MANAGER AD INTERIM

* HAS AGREED WITH JEAN PIERRE MUSTIER TO END HIS EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP AS CEO EFFECTIVE AS OF 11 FEBRUARY 2021

* RANIERI DE MARCHIS HAS BEEN ASSIGNED ALL THE POWERS CURRENTLY ATTRIBUTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* RANIERI DE MARCHIS WILL REMAIN GENERAL MANAGER UNTIL THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW CEO

* RANIERI DE MARCHIS WILL RETAIN HIS CURRENT POSITION OF CO-COO OF THE GROUP

* CHAIRMAN BISONI SAYS RANIERI WILL GUARANTEE OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY UNTIL ANDREA ORCEL'S APPOINTMENT AS CEO FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING