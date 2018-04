April 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier says:

* HIS COMMITMENT TO COMPANY IS LONG TERM, WAY BEYOND 2019

* INDUSTRIAL PLAN IS ONLY AT THE BEGINNING, “NOT EVEN HALF WAY THROUGH”

* ALL MANAGEMENT TEAM FOCUSED ON IMPLEMENTATION OF PLAN, WILL BE COMMITTED WELL BEYOND 2019